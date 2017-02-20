SMILE EMPTY SOUL Announce Release Of Rarities Album; Singer / Guitarist SEAN DANIELSEN’s Product of Isolation Out Now

Smile Empty Soul have announced the release of Rarities, a compilation album built out of previously unreleased tracks written over the course of the last 14 years. Out March 10th, Rarities is available to pre-order on the band's website in multiple bundle opportunities.

"I'm happy to be releasing all these songs we've recorded over the years that never made our regular albums. its gonna be cool to see them get out there to our fans and maybe play a few of them at our live shows" - Sean Danielsen

Tracklisting:

“One At A Time”

“Something New”

“Alone”

“Goodbye”

“This Is War”

“Wasted Town”

“Whats Going Through My Head Right Now”

“For You”

“Who I Am”

“Finding Myself”

“Precious Things” (Tori Amos Cover)

“Aneurysm” (Nirvana Cover)

“Possession” (Sarah McLachlan Cover)

Smile Empty Soul vocalist and guitarist Sean Danielsen also independently released his debut solo album, Product Of Isolation, on January 13th, which was ranked #18 on the iTunes singer/songwriter chart.

"This album was my first venture into having a home studio and engineering and producing completely on my own. it was an amazing experience to make and i hope people can relate to it. i definitely poured myself into the songs, and i think that shows" - Sean Danielsen

Tracklisting:

“Scattered Ashes”

“Still”

“The Light”

“Back to Sleep”

“Skin”

“Tennessee”

“All This Talk”

“Parasite”

“Is it Wrong”

“Wedding Song”

“Still”: