SMOKE HOLLOW Featuring KILL DEVIL HILL, TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION Members To Release Debut Album This Month; Two Songs Streaming

Smoke Hollow, the band featuring vocalist Jason “Dewey” Bragg (Kill Devil Hill) and bassist John Exall (Texas Hippie Coalition) will release their debut album, Salvation, on July 28th. Two songs from the album, “Nowhere To Run” and “Edge Of Tomorrow”, are available for streaming below.

According to the band’s bio: Years of experience come together in new power band Smoke Hollow. With members John Exall, Dewey Bragg, Jason Williams, and Ralf Mueggler comes expertly crafted, contemporary good ole fashioned rockin’ metal. Formed in 2015,

Working with "The Wizard" Chris Collier (Lynch Mob, Prong, KXM, Korn) Smoke Hollow's sound of crushing drums, pounding bass, and enormous riffs with unforgettable melodies, will for sure uphold a certain tradition that countless fans celebrate. With a collective resume encompassing Texas Hippie Coalition, and Kill Devil Hill, this quartet will undoubtedly have listeners take pride in the experience that is Smoke Hollow, to deliver passionate, powerful and PURE heavy music.

Lineup:

John Exall - Bass

Ralf Mueggler - Drums

Dewey Bragg - Vocals

Jason Williams - Guitar