SNAKE AND THE CHAIN Featuring BIF NAKED Release Debut Single "Heavy"

Canadian rocker Bif Naked has checked in with the following update:

"Utterly delighted to share our new single, this racy little song with you, Beautiful Friends! 'Heavy' is a celebration of feelings and noise. We wrote it and recorded it with intention and energy. Sing-a-linging by yours truly (hehe), guitars by Snake, bass and synths by Kuryakin, beats by Peter Karroll and Dave Martone, engineered by Peter and Dave Martone, and produced by Peter Karroll and Dave Martone. Enjoy and shimmy shimmy. Thank you for listening and all the requests for the song, for asking me for the song availability after the Snake And The Chain tour. You guys are the GREATEST. Plus, We are going to be releasing a few more tracks to you, as well so keep yer eyes peeled!! For "Heavy", here's a link to pick up the tune. Enjoy!"

Check out the official video for "Heavy" below.