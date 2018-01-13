SNAKE AND THE CHAIN Featuring BIF NAKED To Release "Heavy" Single On January 28th; Official Video Available

Canadian rocker Bif Naked has checked in with the following update:

"My heart explodes. Due to overwhelming demand, heartfelt requests, and my being completely floored and grateful to EVERYONE, I am excited to tell you that we will be finally releasing the 'Heavy' single! Pre-order on January 20th, and the song will be available on January 28th everywhere you like to go get and listen to your music. As we are continuing to record for our new Bif Naked record, the Snake And The Chain project has been such a stimulating vehicle to drive. I am deeply grateful to each and everyone of you for requesting the song!!! You are THE BEST! THANK you so much!"

Check out the official video for "Heavy" below.