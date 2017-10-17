SNAKE AND THE CHAIN Featuring BIF NAKED To Unveil New Music This Week; Tour Schedule Updated

Canadian rocker Bif Naked recently checked in with the following update:

"I am elated to share with you, Snake And The Chain, which is a docu-drama assembly of music for the sick and twisted with Snake Allen, Kuryakin, and featuring yours truly. (Yes--- with ME!) Today we are so pleased to announce the first Canadian tour dates inNovember, and it is our pleasure to be on tour with Headstones. Such a terribly exciting time! I am absolutely feverish!"

A new update from Bif on October 17th reads "We will be posting some new music this week, so stay tuned."

Check out the Snake And The Chain Twitter feed here and follow them on Instagram. Their updated tour schedule is below.



