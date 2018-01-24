SNAKE EYES SEVEN – Medicine Man Album Out In March; “Can You Hear Me Calling” Track Streaming

Medicine Man, the new release by the Canadian heavy metal group Snake Eyes Seven is set for a March 30th release on HighVolMusic and will be distributed through Amped Distribution. This latest effort features nine tracks of classic heavy metal and their most solid effort to date. 'Medicine Man' was engineered and mixed by Cam MacLeod at the Wolf's Den in Canada and mastered by Maor Applebaum in Los Angeles California.

A new video for the track “Medicine Man” will debut on February 28th, worldwide. A video for the track “Can You Hear Me Calling” can be viewed below.

Tracklisting:

“Speaking Ill Of The Dead”

“Can You Hear Me Calling”

“Medicine Man”

“The Kill”

“Angel Of Death”

“SOB”

“What About Peace”

“Goodbye Ronnie”

“Can You Hear Me Calling” video: