SNAKE EYES SEVEN Release "Medicine Man" Music Video

Medicine Man, the new release by the Canadian heavy metal group Snake Eyes Seven, is set for a March 30th release on HighVolMusic and will be distributed through Amped Distribution. Pre-orders will begin on March 16th. A video for the title track can be found below.

This latest effort features nine tracks of classic heavy metal and their most solid effort to date. Medicine Man was engineered and mixed by Cam MacLeod at the Wolf's Den in Canada and mastered by Maor Applebaum in Los Angeles California.

Tracklisting:

“Speaking Ill Of The Dead”

“Can You Hear Me Calling”

“Medicine Man”

“The Kill”

“Angel Of Death”

“SOB”

“What About Peace”

“Goodbye Ronnie”

"Medicine Man" video:

“Can You Hear Me Calling” video: