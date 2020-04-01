SNAKEYES Launch Promo Video For "I Am Evil"

SnakeyeS, the band started by José Pineda, Justi Bala, and Carlos Delgado (members of the recently reunited Spanish band Sphinx) together with Romanian singer Cosmin Aionita, has released a video for "I Am Evil", the second single from their just-released new album, Evil Must Die. The video, created by artist Leo Traverso, can be seen below.

Evil Must Die, released worldwide on both CD and digital platforms, is available for download and streaming here. CDs and official merchandise available from the band's official webstore, here.

Evil Must Die tracklisting:

"War Machine"

"The Evil Dead"

"New World Order"

"Lose Control"

"I Am Evil"

"Dead Don’t Ride"

"The Clown And The God"

"Death Stranded"

"Sign Of Our Times"

"All Gods Are Dead"

"I Am Evil" video:

"The Evil Dead" video: