SNAKEYES - Metal Monster Artwork, Tracklisting Unveiled

SnakeyeS, the band started by José Pineda, Justi Bala, and Carlos Delgado (from the former Spanish band Sphinx) together with Romanian singer Cosmin Aionita (9.7 Richter) releases its second album, Metal Monster, on November 25th.

Metal Monster will be available on both CD and digital formats, and will be available for download and streaming through all major music distribution platforms. The album's cover artwork, pictured below, was designed by Spanish artist Francisco Garcés. The album will feature 11 brand new songs, recorded and produced by bassist José Pineda in his own studio.

"Into The Unknown"

"Evolution"

"(Point Of) No Return"

"Cyberkiller"

"Metal Monster"

"Edge Of The World"

"Sign Of Death"

"Facing The Darkness"

"Your Own Shadow"

"Circus Of Fools"

"Rise Up (The Red Plague)"

The band comments on new the album: "Metal Monster is our 'creature', our most ambitious project yet, a true heavy metal burst of energy, a declaration of intent which aims to seal the band's own style and consolidate SnakeyeS both nationally and internationally."

A very special limited edition of the new album, titled the Monster Pack can be ordered exclusively from the band's website.

The first single off the new album, "Sign Of Death", is already available on digital platforms, as well as on a very limited physical CD edition. The lyric video for "Sign Of Death" can be seen below.