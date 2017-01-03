SNAKEYES Offer Free Download For Cover Of ACCEPT’s “Metal Heart”; Audio Streaming

SnakeyeS would like to wish a Happy New Year to all the band's fans with a special gift, a cover version of Accept's legendary “Metal Heart”.

Says SnakeyeS: “This song has been constantly featured on SnakeyeS' setlist during the Ultimate Sin Tour, so the band decided to record it as a free gift to its fans during the studio sessions for the new album.”

Listen to SnakeyeS' version of “Metal Heart” below, and download the mp3 at this location.

SnakeyeS' version of “Metal Heart” was produced, mixed and mastered by Jose Pineda at Area 51 Studios. SnakeyeS will continue work on their second full-length album, which is being recorded and mixed right now, with a short sample being included in the following video:

More on SnakeyeS at the band's official Facebook page.