SNAKEYES Release “Sign Of Death” Lyric Video

SnakeyeS, the band started by José Pineda, Justi Bala, and Carlos Delgado (from the former Spanish band Sphinx) together with Romanian singer Cosmin Aionita (9.7 Richter), have released a new animated lyric video for "Sign Of Death,” the first single off their next album, due for release in early November.

The video, created by graphic artist Leo Traverso, mixes the song's lyrics with an animated story developed around the fate of an astronaut, who faces a lot of challenges while trying to fulfill his mission: the exploration of new galaxies.

The "Sign Of Death" single is also available for download and streaming through all major music digital distribution platforms. There is also a very limited physical CD edition (featuring the single "Sign Of Death”, "Mask Of Reality," and the SnakeyeS version of "Metal Heart”, the classic anthem from metal legends Accept), packed together with a brand new t-shirt. This limited edition pack is exclusively available from the band's official website or Facebook page.

SnakeyeS recently released a studio diary focusing on the recording sessions for the band's new album, as well a short trailer for this next full length disc. Watch below: