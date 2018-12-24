SNAKEYES Return To The Studio, Release Cover Of RAINBOW's "Kill The King" (Video)

While working hard on the production of the band’s next album, SnakeyeS returned to the studio to record a cover version of Rainbow’s classic, "Kill the King", released as a present to all fans during this year’s winter holidays season.

The song is available via the YouTube video below. Fans can also freely download it in mp3 format here.

The song was recorded, mixed and produced by the band's bass player, José Pineda, in his own Area 51 Studio. “Kill The King” was originally written by Ritchie Blackmore, Ronnie James Dio and Cozy Powell.

Following this festive release, SnakeyeS will continue working on the band’s new studio album. Their next live show will take place at Palacios Metal Fest on March 9th, while the delayed co-headlining shows with Kilmara will be rescheduled.

More info about SnakeyeS is available on the band’s official Facebook page, here.