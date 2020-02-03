SNAKEYES Reveal New Album Details; Video Trailer Streaming

SnakeyeS, the band started by José Pineda, Justi Bala, and Carlos Delgado (members of the recently reunited Spanish band Sphinx) together with Romanian singer Cosmin Aionita, has revealed the title, artwork, and tracklisting for their new album. Also, a video trailer can be found below.

The cover artwork for the new album, titled Evil Must Die, was designed by artist Leo Traverso and is a representation of the music and themes found on this new album all related to one concept: the continuous spread of Evil in our world. Evil Must Die consists of ten new songs, produced and mixed by José Pineda, which will take you on a journey through several scenarios, both real and fictional: war, politics, religion, literature and horror - all present throughout the album. The new record is a natural evolution of the musical style developed by SnakeyeS on its previous albums: pure and solid heavy metal, dedicated to the genre’s true fans.

Evil Must Die, SnakeyeS’ third full length record, will be released March 28, during a launch party in Madrid, Spain. The event will take place in the Honky Tonk club and will feature a live performance from the band, as well as a press conference. Access to this release party will be free and fans will be able to pick up new the new album, as well as brand new SnakeyeS merchandise.

A special pack pre-order, limited to 200 copies, is available for Evil Must Die, only via the band's website.

The special pack includes:

- CD of new album “Evil Must Die”

- CD of “The Evil Dead” E.P. with one special song only available on this disc

- Color t-shirt with album artwork

- Poster

- Double-sided postcard

- Guitar pick with album artwork

Evil Must Die tracklisting:

"War Machine"

"The Evil Dead"

"New World Order"

"Lose Control"

"I Am Evil"

"Dead Don’t Ride"

"The Clown And The God"

"Death Stranded"

"Sign Of Our Times"

"All Gods Are Dead"

Trailer:

"The Evil Dead" video:

"The Clown And The God" teaser:

"New World Order" teaser: