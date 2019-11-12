SNAKEYES To Release New Album In March; First Teaser Video Posted

SnakeyeS will release their new studio album, New World Order, in March 2020. The band, started by José Pineda, Justi Bala, and Carlos Delgado (former members of the Spanish band Sphinx), together with Romanian singer Cosmin Aionita, have released a short teaser for a new song from the album, which can be found below. Additionally, the band have launched their new official website, snakeyes-metal.com.

The new album tracklisting, cover artwork, a series of “making of” videos, as well as the first concert dates for the upcoming tour will be revealed in the weeks to come. The new record has been produced, mixed, and mastered by José Pineda, also responsible for the band’s previous studio albums.

Here’s what producer and bass player José Pineda had to say about the teaser and new album: “The New World Order teaser is just a small sample we selected in order to introduce our fans to how SnakeyeS’ third studio album will sound like. A small showing reflecting our desire to consolidate the style we developed so far, and a very short sample of what promises to be a pure Heavy Metal record, with the added novelty that, for the first time in the band’s history, all the lyrics will revolve around the same base concept."

"The Evil Dead", the first single off SnakeyeS’ third album, will be released before the end of this year along with a lyric video. Stay tuned for updates.