SNOWY SHAW Premiers "My Religion" Music Video

Snowy Shaw has released a video for the new song "My Religion (I Sold My Soul To Rock N' Roll, That Is)", taken from his upcoming debut solo studio album, White Is The New Black. Watch the clip below.

White Is The New Black will be released on May 23rd in Europe and Japan, and digitally worldwide. You can get it a full month earlier by pre-ordering the album straight from Snowy's store, here.

Says Snowy: "Check out the super-duper deluxe fan-pack, an exclusive limited edition of 333 (half evil) incl. gatefold double LP (white vinyl) + Snowy signature drumsticks + special Snowy shirt + stickers + 2 big posters + Snowy guitar picks + special gift - all numbered and autographed."