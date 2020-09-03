SNOWY SHAW Talks Inspiration Behind "The Book Of Heavy Metal" Autobiography, Looks Back On The Formation Of DREAM EVIL (Video)

Metal Express Radio's Bryce Van Patten recently caught up with Snowy Shaw (Therion, Dream Evil, King Diamond) about his new book, The Book Of Heavy Metal, KISS, and the music business in today's world. Check out the interview below.

On the inspiration for The Book Of Heavy Metal

Snowy: "It stared out as a sort of home made therapy. I turned 40 and after that I had some sort of mid-life crisis. I had two choices: jump from the bridge or seek professional help and spend shitloads of money on that. Then I had another idea of putting black on white and writing about my problems and distancing myself (from them). That's what started this, and once I figured out that I could see some light at the end of the tunnel I got some positivity back. I figured it works, so I decided to keep a journal or a diary if you want. After a while (I was thinking) 'Maybe other people want to read about this.'"

Renowned from bands like King Diamond, Sabaton, Mercyful Fate, Therion, Dream Evil, Dimmu Borgir, Notre Dame, Memento Mori, Denner/Shermann etc., multi-instrumentalist Snowy Shaw will soon be unleashing his autobiography, The Book Of Heavy Metal (named after his most popular anthem to date, written for former band Dream Evil). The book’s release date will soon be announced, and can be pre-ordered here (North America).

From the camps of all the aforementioned bands, Snowy is the first to spill the beans and tell it all. His version of the truth. It's an extremely openhearted and revealing story of all the ups and downs a crazy rock n' rollercoaster life at 'Tivoli Shaw'. Often draped in cynical sarcasm, awkward truths and black humour.

The multi-talented Snowy Shaw has been called a "Worldwide Underground Superstar". After more than 30 years of touring the world he has earned himself a rock solid reputation as one of the most hardworking, multifaceted artist with loads of groundbreaking creativity and integrity.

In 2018, his highly acclaimed solo debut, White Is the New Black, got nothing but absolutely top notch reviews worldwide, and was nominated “Best Rock/Metal Album of the Year” in no less than 5 countries.

The Book Of Heavy Metal will be available as a limited deluxe edition hardback heavy brick of 464 pages, beautifully designed and decorated with loads of memorabilia and tons of never before seen footage from his private collection. Autographed, numbered with a personal dedication to YOU!

The book’s foreword is by Shaw’s longtime friend, youth idol and mentor Mikkey Dee (Motörhead, King Diamond, Scorpions). According to him, like too many rock biographies in the last few decades, this is not the typical romanticized Cinderella story, this is the real deal. A must read!