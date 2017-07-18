SNOWY SHAW To Launch New Song, Campaign Standing Against Animal Cruelty

Drummer Snowy Shaw is launching a campaign on July 25th spearheaded by the release of a new song/video by the same name: “Be Kind To Animals – Or I’ll Kill You” with the attempt of raising awareness and standing against animal cruelty. All the profits from the campaign and sales will be donated to Animal Rights Organizations. Find more information at this location.

Over the past few years having played shows and releasing the live DVD/CD box Snowy Shaw: 25 Years Of Madness in the name of metal where Snowy and his namesake band ( + special guests) play "All his favorites songs from all his former bands" as well as two separate live albums Snowy Shaw.. Is Alive! and Live In Hell. All of which about 65% are Snowy's own compositions, while the rest consists of music Snowy either recorded with the original band, toured the world playing or both.

Since replacing Mikkey Dee as a drummer in King Diamond in 1989 Snowy has earned himself a reputation as one of the scene's most hard working multi-talented artist and multi-istrumentalist with numerous bands and projects such as Therion, Sabaton, Notre Dame, Dream Evil, Dimmu Borgir, Mercyful Fate, Memento Mori, XXX, Opera Diabolicus, Kee Marcello, illwill, Mad Architect, Denner/Shermann, etc. 2017 sees him bring his spectacular show to the U.S for the first time with the sold out show at ProgPower Atlanta, in September. The plan to to add more U.S dates as well as a tour of South/Latin America during the period is currently in the making.

Shaw: "Frankly speaking, after all these years with various duties and positions in countless bands I've reached a point in my life where I feel that if I don't get to do my own shit now, and the way I want it I might as well give up music altogether. Apart from doing the occasional recording session job every now and then I really can't picture myself ever joining another band again. As grateful and proud as I am, having had the privilege of working with all those fabulous bands in the past, it's a bit like Been there/ done that. So come hell or high water, for the rest of my days I'll be a solo artist. And I do mean that in the truest sense of the word, meaning that I'm doing it all myself with the exception that I do have a live band appearing with me while on stage. Although I might be able to play and sing it all on the recordings I simply can't do it all at once for obvious reasons"

