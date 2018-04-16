SNOWY SHAW To Stream Album Release Party Online; Video Trailer

Snowy Shaw has a very special invitation to fans around the world. He will be hosting a release party for his forthcoming album White Is The New Black, which is set to be live streamed to the world on Saturday, April 21st. The event will be available for viewing on Snowy‘s official YouTube channel here from 9 PM - 12 midnight CET. You can also join the Facebook event here.

The party will see familiar faces and feature live music, Q+A, a drum battle and much more. Watch a trailer below:

Snowy Shaw recently released a video for the new song "My Religion (I Sold My Soul To Rock N' Roll, That Is)", featured on White Is The New Black. Watch the clip below.

White Is The New Black will be released on May 23rd in Europe and Japan, and digitally worldwide. You can get it a full month earlier by pre-ordering the album straight from Snowy's store, here.

Says Snowy: "Check out the super-duper deluxe fan-pack, an exclusive limited edition of 333 (half evil) incl. gatefold double LP (white vinyl) + Snowy signature drumsticks + special Snowy shirt + stickers + 2 big posters + Snowy guitar picks + special gift - all numbered and autographed."