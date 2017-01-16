SO THIS IS SUFFERING Premieres "Columbine" Video

Palace Of The Pessimist is the impending new full-length from California technical death metal unit and recent Unique Leader signees So This Is Suffering. Set for a February 24th unveiling, the ten-track offering was captured at Interlace Audio and features artwork by Chris Panatier (Dopelord, Totem Skim).

In advance of its release, So This Is Suffering has revealed the visual companion to fifth album cut, "Columbine". "Question everything, and understand that the truth is ugly as fuck. Don't be a part of the corrupted corporate machine," elaborates vocalist Rudy Flores. "Free your mind. The video captures how easily humans are influenced to lose it all over an obsessiveness. We chose the title 'Columbine' because we want people to realize that their perspective can be askew. When you hear 'Columbine,' you feel tragedy and fear when it's also [the name of] a flower; a beautiful creation. We want to thank 1st Degree Entertainment for always bringing the magic out of So This Is Suffering and the gorgeous Jordyn Conway for her role in the video. She brought the evilness in the video."

And if you missed it, check out the video for first single, "Dreameater".

Tracklisting:

“Sleeper Hold”

“Lecherous”

“Xenomorphic”

“Palace”

“Columbine”

“Surveil”

“Muerte Bella”

“Portraits Of Fixation”

“Dreameater”

“The Sum Of All Fears”

Catch So This Is Suffering live in concert:

January

20 - Pub Rock Live - Scottsdale, AZ

27 - Starwood Studios - Dallas, TX

28 - The Korova - San Antonio, TX

29 - Boozers - Corpus Christi, TX

February

1 - Sofie's SS Saloon - McAllen, TX