SOCIETY 1 Enlist Punk Legend GREG HETSON To Mix New Album

Society 1 has brought in punk legend Greg Hetson (Circle Jerks, Bad Religion) and his team to mix the band's new album, Black Level Six. Hetson as well as Shane Smith (Los Lobos, Breeders, Kim Deel, Ben Harper, Dirty Projectors) and Blake Harden (Kendrick Lamar ,Travis Scott, SZA) have bunkered down in North Hollywood Sound Company to mix the 13 new tracks over the next two weeks.

"Absolutely surreal experience working with Greg and his team. Always been a fan of the Circle Jerks and their groundbreaking hardcore punk album Group Sex. He's super cool and has experienced so much with the massive success of Bad Religion. Just unbelievable we're working on a Society 1 album," says lead vocalist Matt Zane.

Hetson who is currently performing Ramones classics with Marky Ramone's band had this to say, "Always cool to work on heavy guitar laden music. Doesn't matter what genre. Some cool odd time signatures on this."

MGI founder Shawn Barusch had this to say, "Amazing! Is the one word to describe the New Society 1 record! This record will be a winner with new and old fans! Can't wait to get this out to the masses!! I want to say thanx to my buddy Greg Hetson aka "Silky" and his team for an outstanding job!"

Once the new album is complete Society 1's management, Music Gallery International, will be deciding the best way to release the new

material and support it through various tours.

Stay tuned for updates.