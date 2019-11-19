SOCIETY 1 Joins WAYNE STATIC Memorial Tour Featuring STATIC-X, WEDNESDAY 13, DAVEY SUICIDE

Don't call this a comeback, this is a testament to Society 1's sheer will and determination to return to power and to the stage. After years of hardship and restructuring Matt Zane's Society 1 have recorded their magnum opus Black Level Six and will be performing singles from the album and the biggest crowd favorites from their previous works on the Wayne Static Memorial Tour.

"We are all excited and humbled to be able to join the final shows of the Wayne Static Memorial Tour and partake in the celebration of Wayne's legacy and the 20th Anniversary of Wisconsin Death Trip," says Matt Zane. "I have known the guys from way back in the day when we all used to perform on the Sunset Strip so to be able to do this all these later is a unique blessing. See everyone out there soon."

Shawn Barusch founder of MGI had this to say, "We at Music Gallery International are very proud of Matt Zane and the guys for landing this spot on the Static-X tour. We feel this is just the first step in what will be a massive 2020 for Society 1. When the fans hear this new album and now get a chance to see what the band can deliver on stage there will be no doubt that S1 is back with a vengeance."

Society 1 is:

Matt Zane - Vocalist

Jimmy Minj - Bass

Zhenya Pro - Drums

John Arnold- Guitar and Backing Vocals