SOCIETY 1 Premiere Science Fiction Themed Music Video "No Control"

Society 1 are back with their ninth music video off their Rise From The Dead album for the track "No Control". It's a two part video spanning between albums Rise From The Dead and the yet to be released Black Level Six.

The song was remixed by Patrick Burkholder and remastered by Mike Wells specifically for the video which takes place in the year 2019 as well as an undisclosed timeframe within the future. The scenes are linked together by a type of machine that allows a mad scientist of sorts to view the event through a virtual monitor. The performance is supposedly the last live show of Society 1. The video was shot entirely on green screen and then composited and edited by Matt Zane over the course of a few months.

Vocalist Matt "The Lord" Zane says, "It was a challenge creating this. I had the concept, pitched it to the band and they thought it was different and cool but the next question became...how do we do this? It became apparent fast that the only way it was getting done was with 100% fabricated elements in post production. The decision was made to shoot everything on green screen. The band and the actors had no idea what was going on. They just knew they had to wear certain costumes and react to things happening that actually weren't."

The other unique aspect of the video is that it's a two part story that will span across albums.

"I don't know if it's been done before but this video has a sequel that will debut when the new album Black Level Six is released next year. It will finish the story that we started. We will probably release a teaser trailer of sorts in-between the albums explaining the story a little better to hold people over as well," says Zane.

Watch the video below and make sure to catch Society 1 on July 15th at the world famous Viper Room with Dope.