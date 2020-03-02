SOCIETY 1 Release "Save Us" Single; Lyric Video Streaming

Music Gallery International artist, Society 1, reveal the lyric video for their new single, "Save Us". Check out the lyric video below, and stream the song on Spotify.

Grontman Matt Zane says, "This is the most positive song I've ever written and one of the more interesting due to the strings and accompanying vocals. It has kind of has a Indian vibe mixed with a church choir feel."

Society 1 are releasing five singles in the coming months that will not be included on their new album, Black Level Six. The tracks will consist of original songs that didn't make the official release of the new album and covers.

Lineup:

Matt Zane - Vocals

Johnny Pilz - Guitars

Zhenya Pro - Drums

Jimmy Minj - Bass