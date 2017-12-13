SOCIETY 1 Releases "Souls On Fire" Music Video

Hollywood rockers, Society 1, returned with their new album Rise From The Dead in 2017 on DSN Music. The eighth video off of the album, for the track "Souls On Fire" is available for streaming below.

Matt Zane says: "The song was meant to be something positive for once but just took a sinister turn with time. Initially about the communion of souls and inner power illuminated with a symbolic burning fire the video is more reminiscent of being trapped within an eternal hell. That's eventually what the real world situation the song was written about was like as well. If it wasn't so painful it would be amusing."

In an effort to try and redirect the release of the video into a positive experience, Society 1 had a massive party in the hills of Los Angeles at a private mansion. Participants of the invite only event were encouraged to dress provocatively and even in costume. Multiple pictures were taken and can be seen below for the first time.