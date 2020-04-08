SOCIETY 1 Takes A Cue From SAMMY HAGAR’s Lockdown Challenge

Last week Sammy Hagar and his Circle bandmates used the coronavirus downtime to make new music calling it the "Lockdown Challenge". The four musicians connected via their smartphones from four separate locations to record a brand new song titled "Funky Feng Shui".

Upon seeing the post via Hagar's social media Society 1 frontman Matt Zane was instantly inspired to issue the challenge to his own bandmates Jimmy Minj (Bass), Johnny Pilz (Guitar) and Zhenya Pro (Drums).

"I thought this has to be the best social media challenge I've seen during the whole quarantine. What an interesting way to elevate the situation creatively and focus on something so positive and unique," said Zane.

Zane and his band members immediately began working on ideas sharing them through video conferencing ultimately crafting a new song called "Can't Unsee".

"I wanted to do this exactly as Hagar and his band The Circle did it. No studio, 100% recorded from home. I'm not an engineer or studio guy so it was incredibly challenging mixing and basically producing it myself but I'm pleasantly surprised by the results."

Check out the new track and video by Society 1 below: