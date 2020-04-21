SOCIETY 1 Takes On Second Lockdown Challenge; Video

Sammy Hagar and his Circle bandmates are using the coronavirus downtime to release new music and video calling it the "Lockdown Challenge" which developed quickly into the "Lockdown Sessions". The four musicians connected via their smartphones from four separate locations to record a brand new song and covers.

Upon seeing Hagar's continued output of material Society 1 frontman Matt Zane was fascinated by this new but hopefully temporary medium of music and video creation. Zane's bandmates Jimmy Minj (Bass), Johnny Pilz (Guitar) and Zhenya Pro (Drums) were once again on board and went to work.

"When else are you going to have chance to create in this way in these circumstances? Why not go for it, get creative and see what happens?" said Zane.

Zane and his band members once again worked on ideas sharing them through video conferencing ultimately crafting a new song called "I Reach Through".

"No studio, 100% recorded from home. No producer. We just gathered some unfinished ideas that were around, bounced some new ideas off each other and just did it. It's so immediate from start to finish. Definitely a unique change of pace."

Check out the new track and video by Society 1 below: