SODOM Bring Wheelchair-Bound Audience Member On Stage To Perform With Band In Ukraine; Video

German thrash legends Sodom performed in Kiev, Ukraine on March 25th, and HolyMayhem.com has posted a video review of the concert (streaming below).

The report, which features interview footage with vocalist/bassist Tom Angelripper, includes footage of a wheelchair-bound audience member being brought on stage to perform with the band.

Sodom perform next on Friday (April 7th) at Durbuy Rock Festival in Durbuy, Belgium. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.