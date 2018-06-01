SODOM, DEATH ANGEL, SUICIDAL ANGELS Confirmed For MTV Headbanger’s Ball Tour 2018

After the success of the concept-tour last year, it returns in 2018 again: MTV Headbanger’s Ball on tour. This year the concert-reincarnation of the 80s cult-TV-show managed to get Sodom, Death Angel and Suicidal Angels into the tour bus.

The new structured Ruhr-area thrash heroes amongTom Angelripper, shortly named Sodom, recently achieved to set the Rock Hard Festival on fire! The first time with two guitarists on stage, you can expect a highly entertaining show, with a special setlist.

American metal act Death Angel will come along, to present their tight thrash metal, which they've been playing since the 80s and will - as always - take no prisoners.

The youngest band in the lineup will be the Greek underground champions Suicidal Angels, who were lately celebrated as the opening act for the mighty Satyricon. The next headliner will be announced soon. Stay tuned.

Dates:

November

30 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

December

1 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Hala Euronics

2 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

3 - Wroclaw, Poland - A2

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

5 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

6 - London, England - The Electric Ballroom

7 - Oberhausen, Germany - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting

8 - Geiselwind, Germany - Christmas Bash

9 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

10 - Ravensburg, Germany - Oberschwabenhalle

11 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

12 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

13 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik

15 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

16 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

Tickets here.