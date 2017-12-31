SODOM - Fan-Filmed Video From 35th Anniversary Show Featuring Former Guitarists GRAVE VIOLATOR, FRANK BLACKFIRE, ANDY BRINGS Posted

German thrash legends Sodom played a 35th Anniversary show on December 26th at Zeche in Bochum. The show featured the return of former guitarists Josef "Grave Violator" Dominic (1984–1985), Frank "Blackfire" Gosdzik (1986–1989) and Andy Brings (1991–1995). Fan-filmed video from the show is available below.

The setlist om the night was as follows:

"In Retribution"

"In War and Pieces"

"An Eye for an Eye"

"Surfin' Bird / The Saw is the Law"

"Belligerence"

"Among the Weirdcong"

"The Vice of Killing"

"Sodomy and Lust"

"Masquerade in Blood"

"Proselytism Real"

"Witching Metal"

"Rolling Thunder"

"Napalm in the Morning"

"City of God"

"Tired and Red"

"Caligula"

"Blasphemer" (with Grave Violator)

"Burst Command 'til War" (with Grave Violator)

"Outbreak of Evil" (with Grave Violator)

"Christ Passion" (with Frank Blackfire)

"Nuclear Winter (with Frank Blackfire)

"Agent Orange" (with Frank Blackfire)

"Wachturm" (with Andy Brings)

"Sodomized" (with Andy Brings)

"Die Stumme Ursel" (with Andy Brings)

"Ausgebombt"

"Bombenhagel"