SODOM - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Moscow Show Posted

On October 13th, German thrash legends Sodom performed at Red in Moscow, Russia. Check out fan-filmed video of the band's ful show below.

The setlist was as follows:

"My Atonement / The Conqueror"

"Sodomy and Lust"

"Outbreak of Evil"

"Christ Passion"

"The Saw Is the Law"

"City of God"

"Nuclear Winter"

"Blasphemer"

"One Step Over the Line"

"Persecution Mania"

"Obsessed by Cruelty"

"Iron Fist" (Motörhead cover)

"Agent Orange"

"Wachturm"

"Strange Lost World"

"The Crippler"

"Tired and Red"

"Die Stumme Ursel"

"Remember the Fallen"

"Silence Is Consent"

"Ausgebombt"

The end of November will see the start of Sodom's extensive MTV Headbangers Ball Tour 2018 alongside Exodus, Death Angel and Suicidal Angels. And as if that wasn’t enough great news, the best bit of intelligence comes directly from the thrash metal act’s inner circle...

“We’re a real family again,” enthuses frontman Angelripper following the band’s lineup change in spring 2018. “We all really enjoy the new lineup consisting of Frank Blackfire (guitar, ex-Sodom, ex-Kreator, Assassin), Yorck Segatz (guitar, Beyondition), Husky (drums, Asphyx, Desaster) and myself. There’s a real team spirit again, we’re having a great time together, every one of us is interested in everything and - really important! - everybody is there for everybody else. Obviously that kind of atmosphere is bound to have a positive effect on the songwriting.”

Examples? Sodom’s new Partisan EP will be out in November, featuring three tracks including a live recording from this year’s Rock Hard Festival. The new lineup could hardly present itself in a more impressive manner!

Partisan will be released through SPV/Steamhammer on November 23rd as CD digipak, 10" clear vinyl, download and stream.

Tracklisting:

"Partisan"

"Conflagration"

"Tired & Red" (Live at the Rock Hard Festival 2018)

MTV Headbangers Ball Tour 2018 (with Exodus, Death Angel, Suicidal Angels)

November

30 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

December



1 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Hala Euronics

2 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

3 - Wroclaw, Poland - A2

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

5 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

6 - London, England - The Electric Ballroom

7 - Oberhausen, Germany - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting

8 - Geiselwind, Germany - Christmas Bash

9 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

10 - Ravensburg, Germany - Oberschwabenhalle

11 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

12 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

13 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik

15 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

16 - Munich, Germany - Backstage