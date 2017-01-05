SODOM - Get What You Deserve To Be Reissued On Double Vinyl With Original Cover Art

On January 20th, for the first time in over 20 years, Get What You Deserve, the sixth studio album from German thrash legends Sodom appears on vinyl again. This time around - in double LP format - the album has been fully remastered, with four bonus studio tracks from the Aber bit mit Sahn EP added. Also, for the first time ever, the album includes the original cover photo that was deemed too explicit to use on the original 1994 vinyl release!

Pre-orders can be placed via Amazon now, with exclusive coloured vinyl available at WaxManiax beginning January 12th.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"Get What You Deserve"

"Jabba The Hutt"

"Jesus Screamer"

"Delight In Slaying"

"Die Stumme Ursel"

Side B

"Freaks Of Nature"

"Eat Me"

"Unbury The Hatchet"

"Into Perdition"

"Sodomized"

Side C

"Fellows In Misery"

"Tribute To Moby Dick" (Instrumental)

"Silence Is Consent"

"Erwachet"

"Gomorrah"

Side D

"Angel Dust" (Venom cover)

"Aber bit mit Sahne" (3:14) *bonus track

"Sodomized" (EP version) (2:37) *bonus track

"Abuse" (1:43) *bonus track

"Skinned Alive '93" (2:30) *bonus track