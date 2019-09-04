SODOM - Out Of The Frontline Trench EP Due In November; Includes Title Track Of Next Studio Album

German thrash metallers, Sodom, will release their new EP, entitled Out Of The Frontline Trench, on November 22 via SPV/Steamhammer. The release will be available on CD and 12" vinyl (transparent green). Pre-order here.

The close relationship between a metal band and its fans can be measured by - among other things - how long they make their supporters wait for new songs. So looking at it from that perspective, Sodom are definitely exemplary seeing that they’ve always supplied their huge following with new material at regular intervals. The release of their current album Decision Day was followed - in time for their major European tour in December 2018 - by the Partisan EP.

Now the Gelsenkirchen thrash metal act surrounding figurehead Tom Angelripper (vocals, bass) presents itself from its generous side again: Even before work on their upcoming album is set to commence, Sodom are ready to unleash their brand-new mini-album, Out Of The Frontline Trench. Tom calls the recording “a sign of life for our fans”, having cut, together with his guitarists Frank Blackfire and Yorck Segatz plus drummer Husky, three new songs as well as two classics (one of them re- recorded, the other one a live number), Out Of The Frontline Trench forging an arch between Sodom’s past, present and future.

Tracklisting:

"Genesis 19

"Down On Your Knees"

"Out Of The Frontline Trench"

"Agent Orange"

"Bombenhagel"

12" vinyl:

Side A

"Genesis 19"

"Down On Your Knees"

"Out Of The Frontline Trench"

Side B

"Agent Orange"

"Bombenhagel"

Tracks 1, 2 and 3 are new recorded songs, track 4 is re-recorded with the current lineup and track 5 is a live version from 2018. Track 1 is the title track of their next studio album, Genesis 19, due in 2020.