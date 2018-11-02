SODOM Release Official Live Video For "One Step Over The Line"

Sodom release their new single and video for "One Step Over The Line" today (November 2nd). This is a live version from the Rock Hard Festival and the song is the bonus track of the digital version of the new Partisan EP, which will be released on November 23rd.

And on top of that, on November 30th Sodom will start this years MTV Headbangers Ball Tour in Leipzig, Germany. Watch a trailer for the EP and tour, below.

Partisan will be released through SPV/Steamhammer on November 23rd as CD digipak, 10" clear vinyl, download and stream. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Partisan"

"Conflagration"

"Tired & Red" (Live at the Rock Hard Festival 2018)

MTV Headbangers Ball Tour 2018 (with Exodus, Death Angel, Suicidal Angels)

November

30 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

December

1 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Hala Euronics

2 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

3 - Wroclaw, Poland - A2

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

5 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

6 - London, England - The Electric Ballroom

7 - Oberhausen, Germany - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting

8 - Geiselwind, Germany - Christmas Bash

9 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

10 - Ravensburg, Germany - Oberschwabenhalle

11 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

12 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

13 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik

15 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

16 - Munich, Germany - Backstage