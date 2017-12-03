SODOM To be Joined By Former Guitarists At Upcoming 35th Anniversary Show In Bochum, Germany

German thrash legends Sodom will play a 35th Anniversary show on December 26th at Zeche in Bochum. The show will feature the return of former guitarists Josef "Grave Violator" Dominic (1984–1985), Frank "Blackfire" Gosdzik (1986–1989) and Andy Brings (1991–1995). More details will be revealed soon.

Sodom performed in Kiev, Ukraine on March 25th, and HolyMayhem.com has posted a video review of the concert (streaming below).

The report, which features interview footage with vocalist/bassist Tom Angelripper, includes footage of a wheelchair-bound audience member being brought on stage to perform with the band.

