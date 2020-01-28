SODOM, UFO, DESTRUCTION, D-A-D To Headline Full Metal Holiday 2020

Tickets for the third edition of Full Metal Holiday are now available online. The event will be held on the Balearic island of Mallorca again and will take place from October 12 to 19, 2020. The expected crowd of 1,400 headbangers will again experience a hard rocking 7-day all-inclusive heavy metal journey.

Carsten Thöle comments: "We are stoked to be able to announce the third edition of Full Metal Holiday at the Iberostar Cala Barca on Mallorca in cooperation with our travel partner Willst-du-Weg Touristik now", says the head of project. "We are also confident that the first band announcements will guarantee a high-quality programme. One week of pure metal holiday - our future guests are probably looking forward to sun, beach, and unforgettable concerts as much as we are!"

Furthermore, the first acts for the Full Metal Holidays III have been announced. Sodom, UFO, Destruction, and D-A-D are the first headliners on the poster. Tankard and Ugly Kid Joe as well as Russkaja, Enforcer, Dezperadoz and the Wacken veterans Skyline add even more heaviness to an attractive programme. More bands will be announced in due time.

The German package (including flight and transfer from the airport to the hotel) is available for 1399 € (per person when sharing a double room). The price for an international ticket outside the German-speaking areas, which is excluding flight and transfer, is 1099 € (per person sharing a double room).

Tickets are already available via the homepage, here.