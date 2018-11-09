SODOM’s Tom Angelripper – “We Will Try To Release The Next Album At The End Of 2019”

Greece’s Rock Overdose caught up with Sodom frontman Tom Angelripper and talked about a possible release date of their next full-length album.

On the subject of plans of a new full-length album, Angelripper said, “Yes, but we want to work it out without any time-pressure, so we don`t talk about a release date with the record company. But, if everything will be prepared we try to release in the end of 2019 or beginning of 2019. We`ll see.”

On reuniting with Blackfire: “Like sitting in a time machine. I was so glad, that he did not change his guitar sound all over the decades and the way he write songs. That’s so crazy. When we rehearsed ‘Nuclear Winter’, ‘Sodomy & Lust’, ‘Christ Passion’ for the first time, I was so astonished that the guitar sound is exactly the same like on Persecution Mania or Agent Orange album. Now, we are able to reproduce the songs in an original way during the live sets.”

Sodom recently released their new single and video for "One Step Over The Line". This is a live version from the Rock Hard Festival and the song is the bonus track of the digital version of the new Partisan EP, which will be released on November 23rd.

And on top of that, on November 30th Sodom will start this years MTV Headbangers Ball Tour in Leipzig, Germany. Watch a trailer for the EP and tour, below.

Partisan will be released through SPV/Steamhammer on November 23rd as CD digipak, 10" clear vinyl, download and stream. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Partisan"

"Conflagration"

"Tired & Red" (Live at the Rock Hard Festival 2018)

MTV Headbangers Ball Tour 2018 (with Exodus, Death Angel, Suicidal Angels)

November

30 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

December

1 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Hala Euronics

2 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

3 - Wroclaw, Poland - A2

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

5 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

6 - London, England - The Electric Ballroom

7 - Oberhausen, Germany - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting

8 - Geiselwind, Germany - Christmas Bash

9 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

10 - Ravensburg, Germany - Oberschwabenhalle

11 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

12 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

13 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik

15 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

16 - Munich, Germany - Backstage