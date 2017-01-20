SOEN Featuring Former AMON AMARTH / OPETH Drummer MARTIN LOPEZ Release “Lucidity” Music Video

Soen, the progressive heavy rock group featuring world-renowned drummer Martin Lopez (formerly of Amon Amarth and Opeth) and the dynamic voice of Joel Ekelöf (Willowtree), will release their upcoming full-length opus, Lykaia, on February 3rd via UDR Music.

After initially introducing the album to fans with the charging, groovy first single "Sectarian", Soen are returning to showcase another side of their sound by premiering the smooth, downtempo prog-rock track "Lucidity".

Lopez tells Billboard, "This song represents a time in my life when I unconsciously walked towards self-destruction and celebrates, to an extent, the death of that lifestyle and the birth of a new era. It's dark but comforting. The music is soft and dreamy but carries the tension of a past-life full of mistakes.”

Lykaia is a journey into earthier places - their most cohesive, powerful and congruent creative quest yet. For those who have followed Soen's career thus far, the new album's concepts of journey and exploration are not new. 2012's Cognitive beat a firmly heavy, progressive metal path. 2014's Tellurian - with its Pink Floyd explorative spirit and Opeth-like forceful power - saw Soen start to stride freely into their own control and unique visions.

The new album sees Soen remain fascinated with the shadows and the darker edges of our world, with a particular focus on the various thoughts and concepts behind religion and ritualistic, belief-based behaviour in society.

Lykaia preorders are now available in three formats - digitally, audio CD in digi-sleeve, and gatefold vinyl. Order now and receive "Sectarian" as an instant grat.

Recorded at Ghost Ward, StudioGröndal and Deep Well in Stockholm, Sweden, with production duties handled by guitarist Marcus Jidell and the mix made by Stefan Boman, Soen kept things as far away from the digital age as possible on Lykaia, embracing warmth and organic recordings as the drive behind the technical working process.

If the first two albums were harder, more technical, angular and perhaps cerebral pieces which demanded sharp focus, Lykaia presents a warmer, rounder, flesh and blood on the bones approach that allows listeners a dual entry to the eight tracks presented. The journey is no less dynamic, continuing the underscore of complex melodies with crushing power and no fear of walking proudly into more ambient spaces to explore the temperature. With Lykaia, however, it is clear that Soen have never felt more congruent or sure of themselves.

Tracklisting:

“Sectarian”

“Orison”

“Lucidity”

“Opal”

“Jinn”

“Sister”

“Stray”

“Paragon”

“Sectarian”: