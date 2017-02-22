SOEN Featuring Former AMON AMARTH / OPETH Drummer MARTIN LOPEZ Release “Opal” Music Video; Tour Dates Announced

Soen, the progressive heavy rock group featuring world-renowned drummer Martin Lopez (formerly of Amon Amarth and Opeth) and the dynamic voice of Joel Ekelöf (Willowtree), have released a video for “Opal”, a track from their full-length opus, Lykaia, out now via UDR Music. The new clip is available for streaming below.

Lykaia is a journey into earthier places - their most cohesive, powerful and congruent creative quest yet. For those who have followed Soen's career thus far, the new album's concepts of journey and exploration are not new. 2012's Cognitive beat a firmly heavy, progressive metal path. 2014's Tellurian - with its Pink Floyd explorative spirit and Opeth-like forceful power - saw Soen start to stride freely into their own control and unique visions.

The new album sees Soen remain fascinated with the shadows and the darker edges of our world, with a particular focus on the various thoughts and concepts behind religion and ritualistic, belief-based behaviour in society.

Recorded at Ghost Ward, StudioGröndal and Deep Well in Stockholm, Sweden, with production duties handled by guitarist Marcus Jidell and the mix made by Stefan Boman, Soen kept things as far away from the digital age as possible on Lykaia, embracing warmth and organic recordings as the drive behind the technical working process.

If the first two albums were harder, more technical, angular and perhaps cerebral pieces which demanded sharp focus, Lykaia presents a warmer, rounder, flesh and blood on the bones approach that allows listeners a dual entry to the eight tracks presented. The journey is no less dynamic, continuing the underscore of complex melodies with crushing power and no fear of walking proudly into more ambient spaces to explore the temperature. With Lykaia, however, it is clear that Soen have never felt more congruent or sure of themselves.

Tracklisting:

“Sectarian”

“Orison”

“Lucidity”

“Opal”

“Jinn”

“Sister”

“Stray”

“Paragon”

“Opal” video:

"Lucidity" video:

“Sectarian”:

Soen will begin a European tour on March 29th in Copenhagen. Dates listed below:

March

29 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Stengade

30 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

31 - Hertogenbosch, Netherlands - W2 Poppodium

April

1 - London, England - 02 Academy Islington

2 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

3 - Krefeld, Germany - Kulturfabrik

4 - Cologne, Germany - Underground

5 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett

6 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

7 - Wroclaw, Poland - Stara Piwnica

8 - Kosice, Slovakia - Collosseum

9 - Graz, Austria - PPC

11 - Ljubiljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

12 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

13 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

14 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7

15 - Paris, France - Backstage O'Sullivans

16 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central

18 - Porsgrunn, Norway - Ælvespeilet

19 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee