SOEN Featuring Former AMON AMARTH / OPETH Drummer MARTIN LOPEZ Streaming "Lucidity" (Live In Rome) From Upcoming Lykaia Revisited Album

Lykaia, Soen's third album, will be reissued this Friday (September 14th) via Silver Lining Music. Titled Lykaia Revisited, the offering features live tracks from the band's 2017 European tour, updated artwork by Paul Tippett, and is enriched by everything the progressive metal unit experienced while performing songs from the album on the road. "Lucidity" (Live In Rome) from the release is available for streaming below.

In addition to the live version of "Lucidity", fans purchasing physical product will enjoy "Sectarian" from the RCA Club in Lisbon and "Lucidity" from the Largo Venue in Rome. Those opting for the digital format will hear "Jinn", also from the RCA Club in Lisbon. Pre-order here.

"The tour was great, and when you have the chance to play songs live night after night, they take on another perspective," says Soen drummer Martin Lopez, "and on reflection, we all felt that Lykaia could greatly benefit from being remastered; that there were improvements which could be made that would seal the Lykaia era perfectly."

Paul Tippett's updated artwork also comes as a result of allowing a great concept to produce a further angle.

"Again, we just felt we could improve and realize another version of the art," says Lopez, "and the great thing about this version is that it has a very 'iconic-logo' feel, taking the main element of the first sleeve and giving it a more emblematic perspective and serving as a great visual way to close the Lykaia chapter of Soen."

Lykaia Revisited tracklisting:

"Sectarian"

"Orison"

"Lucidity"

"Opal"

"Jinn"

"Sister"

"Stray"

"Paragon"

"Vitriol "

"God's Acre"

"Sectarian Live" (Live in Lisbon)

"Jinn" (Live in Lisbon)*

"Lucidity" (Live in Rome)

* only available on digital formats

"Lucidity" (Live in Rome):





Lineup:

Joel Ekelöf - vocals

Martin Lopez - drums

Stefan Stenberg - bass

Lars Åhlund - keyboard, guitar

Marcus Jidell - guitar