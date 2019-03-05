SOEN Share “Covenant” Video

Swedish-based progressive metal collective Soen is delighted to unveil their brand-new video for "Covenant." Directed by RISK and Maxi Muniz and produced by Carolina Sosa, the track comes courtesy of the band's stunning Lotus full-length, released last month via Silver Lining Music.

Comments drummer Martin Lopez, "Sometimes we choose to believe that we live in a well-adjusted society, but often than not, the truth differs. There are secrets everywhere, concealed carefully behind closed doors. Secrets that hide your despair and feed on your hopelessness, mistreated and misled by the people that are supposed to protect you. 'Covenant' talks about one's inner strength to fight back: it takes courage for one individual to take a stance, but it is necessary in order to survive. The true hero is not who's called so by society's standards, but the one that finds that inner strength and lead others by example."

Produced by David Castillo and Iñaki Marconi at Ghostward Studios and Studio 6, the album features the first recorded Soen material with newest recruit, Canadian-born guitarist Cody Ford, whilst the center-point of the album remains those trademark, snap-heavy, progressive Soen riffs. Songs such as "Rival," "Covenant," and "Martyrs" are dissertations on modern societies, fraught with poetic, finitely designed confusion and chaos, yet as the name Lotus suggests, there is still strength, beauty, and purity to be extracted from what at times seems like an endless cycle of human regression.

Lotus is out now on CD, LP, and digital formats. For orders, head here.

"Martyrs" video:

"Rival":

Soen will bring Lotus to European stages this spring on a near-three-week headlining tour from March 12th through April 6th. Support will be provided by Finland's Wheel and Denmark's Ghost Iris. For ticket info visit facebook.com/SoenMusic.

Lineup:

Joel Ekelöf - vocals

Martin Lopez - drums

Lars Åhlund - keys, guitar

Stefan Stenberg - bass

Cody Ford - lead guitar