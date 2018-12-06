SOEN - Swedish Progressive Metal Collective Premiers "Martyrs" Music Video

Swedish progressive metal unit, Soen, have unveiled their new video, for the song "Martyrs". The tune comes by way of the band's forthcoming studio album, Lotus, set for release via Silver Lining Music on February 1st.

Driven by the contrast of different moods, and fuelled by vocalist Joel Ekelöf's powerful vocals, sustained by heavy, progressive, and frantic riffs and, ultimately, bonded by the sturdy and cohesive rhythmic section, "Martyrs" is the perfect way to showcase the whole record in one song. The video fiercely depicts an uncensored portrait of contemporary society, underlining the concept behind both the lyrics and the whole album.

Ekelöf notes: "The video and the song reflects the importance to stand up for yourself and not be trapped in other peoples' expectations of you. People are going to try to push you down and they want you to conform to the prevailing ideals, but as long as you follow your own path, you are never wrong."

In a world filled with brutality, stigma, and indifference, there is still hope, because, as Ekelöf sings, "we are the ashes and the seeds."

The nine songs comprising Lotus are intoxicating, addictive aural therapies, questioning much of today's darkness while juxtaposing them with moments of great escape and hope.

Produced by David Castillo and Iñaki Marconi at Ghostward Studios and Studio 6, the album features the first recorded Soen material with newest recruit, Canadian-born guitarist Cody Ford, whilst the center-point of the album remains those trademark, snap-heavy, progressive Soen riffs. Songs such as "Rival," "Covenant," and "Martyrs" are dissertations on modern societies, fraught with poetic, finitely designed confusion and chaos, yet as the name Lotus suggests, there is still strength, beauty, and purity to be extracted from what at times seems like an endless cycle of human regression.

Lotus will be released on CD, LP, and digital formats. For pre-orders, head here.





Lotus tracklisting:

"Opponent"

"Lascivious"

"Martyrs"

"Lotus"

"Covenant"

"Penance"

"River"

"Rival"

"Lunacy"

"Rival":

Soen will bring Lotus to European stages this spring on a near-three-week headlining tour from March 12th through April 6th. Support will be provided by Finland's Wheel and Denmark's Ghost Iris. For ticket info visit facebook.com/SoenMusic. Additional European dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

Lineup:

Joel Ekelöf - vocals

Martin Lopez - drums

Lars Åhlund - keys, guitar

Stefan Stenberg - bass

Cody Ford - lead guitar