Professionally-filmed footage of SOiL's full performance at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in summer 2019 is available for streaming below.

Setlist:

"Breaking Me Down"

"The Hate Song"

"Need To Feel"

"Pride"

"Cross My Heart"

"Redefine"

"Amalgamation"

"Black 7"

"Unreal"

"Halo "

"Black Betty" (Lead Belly)

"My Own"