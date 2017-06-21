SOIL, SAVING ABEL Join Forces For Redneck Rebellion Tour 2017

Heavy rock mainstays SOiL and Saving Abel will join forces on the aptly titled Redneck Rebellion Tour in September and October 2017. In a co-headlining venture, each band will rotate slots throughout the tour and both perform a full set. Joining the rebellion will be openers Kirra.

"We've had a blast hanging with the Saving Abel guys on various one-off dates and festivals," states SOiL bassist Tim King. "It was definitely time that we combined forces and took the madness on the road."



Saving Abel guitarist Scott Bartlett continues, "We've been asked for years why we don't play shows with SOiL. We know their music, we run in the same circles. We recently did a gig with them and it turns out they're like-minded, laid back, and rock and roll degenerates just like us. Get ready for the Red Neck Rebellion!"

The tour will kick off September 22nd in Flint, Michigan, and end on October 14th in Battle Creek, Michigan. Meet and greet packages, along with some select outdoor cookout opportunities, will be made available through local promoters and direct from SOiL and Saving Abel's respective websites (more information to be announced).

More news on SOiL's upcoming release through Pavement Entertainment/AFM Records also coming soon.

Dates:

September

22 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop

23 – Dayton, OH – Oddbody’s

24 – Cleveland, OH – Agora

27 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

29 – Stanhope, NJ – Stanhope House

30 – Reading, PA – Reverb

October

1 – Pittsburgh, PA – Diesel

3 – Louisville, KY – Trixie’s

4 – Bloomington, IL – Castle Theatre

5 – Iowa City, IA – Gabe’s

6 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

7 – Sioux City, IA – Hard Rock Casino

10 – Spearfish, SD – Z Bar

11 – Minot, ND – The Original

13 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

14 – Battle Creek, MI – Music Factory