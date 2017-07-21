SOiL Streaming Cover Of SOUNDGARDEN Classic “Rusty Cage”

Chicago-based heavy rock outfit, Soil, will release Scream: The Essentials on September 15th, via Pavement Entertainment and AFM Records. Celebrating the band's 20-year career, this release will feature tracks from their humble beginnings, rise to fame, and also include alternate versions and mixes.

With the recent passing of Chris Cornell (an early influence of Soil), the band decided to pay homage and add their version of the classic Soundgarden song "Rusty Cage" to the compilation. "Rusty Cage" was recorded in 2007 and previously only available on the band’s Myspace page. Listen to the track below:

A brand-new track, "Gimme Some Lovin’”, will be featured on the compilation and released as a single and video. "Gimme Some Lovin’" originally made its on screen debut in the cult classic motion picture The Blues Brothers in 1980. Being primarily a rhythm and blues based song, Soil took it upon themselves to add their own personal touch and bring the song into a modern 2017 hard rock element.

"Vocally, I really had a good time with the song," states vocalist Ryan McCombs. "It was a bit left field to what I’m accustomed to singing, but with the added touches we put on it, the song fell right into place."

Contributing to those "added touches" were guest backing vocalists Lindy Gabriel (Gabriel And The Apocalypse) and Cristina Feliciano (Oblivious Signal), along with guest keyboardist Jake LaCore (Gabriel And The Apocalypse). "I consider Lindy and Cristina two of the absolute best up-and-coming female vocalists out there," says bassist Tim King. “And with being all from the same USA Record Label (Pavement Entertainment), it was a great way to keep everything in the family." The result is a perfect nod to the band’s Chicago-based heritage, with a classic blues-based song that mixes a whole lotta rock, metal, and female fury pumped into the mix.

Other songs exclusive to this release include an acoustic version of the song "Can You Heal Me" from the album Re.de.fine. This version was recorded at Dimebag Darrell’s home studio in 2004 after Soil had completed a European tour with Damageplan. At the helm were Stearling Whittfield engineering and Vinnie Paul producing the track. "Those sessions are such a blur, as it was mandatory to record while drinking lots of booze at Dime’s studio," says King. "But somehow we got through them. Great times and memories (from what we can still recall!) came from that session. A lot of drunken love on those tracks."

Another special track on the album is a version of the song "Give It Up" that features the late Wayne Static from Static X singing verses, choruses, and a bridge section in the song. This version leaked out to radio and met with some great underground success but was never properly released until now.

Check out these and other special song appearances on the new Soil release Scream: The Essentials coming September 15th.

Tracklisting:

“Gimme Some Lovin‘”

“Broken Wings” (El Chupacabra Version)

“Road To Ruin”

“Black Betty”

“Halo”

“Unreal”

“Breaking Me Down”

“Pride”

“ReDeFine”

“Can You Heal Me” (Acoustic Version)

“Give It Up” (Feat. Wayne Static)

“Let Go”

“Like It Is” (Alternate Version)

“The Lesser Man”

“My Time” (Kickstart Version)

“Shine On”

“The Hate Song”

“Way Gone”

“Halo” Live In London (Bonus Track)

“Rusty Cage” (Bonus Track)

Pre-order the album here.

Soil will embark upon a worldwide tour in support of the new release throughout 2017 and 2018. Stay tuned for updates.

(Photo - AFM Records)