SOILWORK Announce Summer 2019 European Tour Dates

Swedish bashers Soilwork are set to return to the road this summer for a string of dates from June through August. Their schedule is as follows:

June

14 - Zamora, Spain - Z! Live Rock Fest

19 - Nummijärvi, Finland - Nummirock

July

3 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rockharz Open Air

6 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

7 - Novi Sad, Russia - Exit Fest

12 - Leoben, Austria - Area 53 Festival

14 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze

25 - Tolmin, Slovenia - MetalDays

26 - Pinarello di Cervia, Italy - Rock Planet Club

27 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

28 - Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal - Festival Laurus Nobilis Music Famalicão

August

1 - Rasnov, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme Fest

3 - Saint-Maurice-de-Gourdans, France - Sylak Open Air

6 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club

7 - Jaroměř, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault

8 - Schlotheim, Germany - Party.San Open Air

9 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Metal Festival

11 - Derby, UK - Bloodstock Open Air

13 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik

16 - St. Nolff, France - Motocultor Festival

22 - Sulingen, Germany - Reload Festival

After their insanely successful co-headlining tour with label mates Amorphis (18 sold out shows) in support of their globally acclaimed new record, Verkligheten, Swedish visionary metallers Soilwork have issued the following statement:

"Verkligheten has been out almost two months now and we keep getting amazed by the recognition it gets. We just finished off a succesful EU tour with our friends in Amorphis, Jinjer and Nailed To Obscurity. Once again we want to thank everyone for attending our shows and making it memorable. To sum up our journey through Europe, we chose to make a live video out of ‘Sålfågel’ as the crowd reaction, when playing it live, was just INSANE!!!

Verkligheten is a new era of Soilwork and we are ready to take this journey with our fans. We cannot wait to get back on the road this summer and bring Verkligheten to life again!!! See you all soon!!!"

Watch the live video for "Stålfågel" below. The clip was shot by Jörg Harms from Black Vision Films and mixed by Tommy Bertelsen and Soilwork's Sylvain Coudret