SOILWORK Frontman BJÖRN "SPEED" STRID Checks In From The Studio - "We Are Far From Done Exploring Our Creative And Musical Abilities"

Swedish visionary metallers Soilwork are currently in the studio recording their 11th album, the follow-up to 2015's critically acclaimed The Ride Majestic. Soilwork frontman Björn "Speed" Strid has checked in with the following update:

"The recording sessions for this album have been different from anything we’ve done before. Everyone’s been very involved in the whole process, and we’ve allowed ourselves to experiment more and take more chances sonically. Our drummer Bastian Thusgaard, who hasn’t recorded with us previously, brought another dimension to our sound, and he made the rest of us step up our game as well. And working with producer Thomas 'Plec' Johansson (The Panic Room) has been a real pleasure. Even though we’ve been through a lot over the past years, we feel more like a unit than we’ve done for a long time. We, as a band, are far from done exploring our creative and musical abilities and we want to bring back Soilwork to the masses. Our fans around the globe can expect that promise to get fulfilled when our touring cycle starts in promotion of our coming album."

The new Soilwork album will be the first to feature the addition of Bastian Thusgaard (The Arcane Order, Dawn Of Demise). He replaced longtime drummer Dirk Verbeuren in 2016, who left the band to join Megadeth.

Thusgaard comments: “I‘m so proud of my achievements on this album. I was given a great amount of freedom both in writing and recording drum parts for it. Obviously, I wanted to honor the “drum-vibe” that has developed in the band through time. At the same time, I‘m very aware of the fact that I‘m a different drummer than my predecessors. Something I really wanted to showcase by adding my own vibe to the band‘s sound."

Top photo by Stephansdotter Photography