SOILWORK Frontman BJÖRN "SPEED" STRID - "We Just Finished Up The New Album"; Audio

In a new interview with Sticks For Stones, Soilwork singer Björn "Speed" Strid reveals that the band has completed work on their upcoming new album, recorded at Nordic Sound Lab studios in Sweden with producer Thomas "Plec" Johansson.

Says Strid on the follow-up to 2015's critically acclaimed The Ride Majestic: "We just finished up the new album actually. We're in the middle of it all. It's really, really great. I'm really, really pleased with it. And it's gonna be released at the end of the year or the beginning of the next. That's all I can say right now. But I'm very thrilled about it."

Listen below:

The new Soilwork album will be the first to feature the addition of Bastian Thusgaard (The Arcane Order, Dawn Of Demise). He replaced longtime drummer Dirk Verbeuren in 2016, who left the band to join Megadeth.

Thusgaard commented: “I‘m so proud of my achievements on this album. I was given a great amount of freedom both in writing and recording drum parts for it. Obviously, I wanted to honor the “drum-vibe” that has developed in the band through time. At the same time, I‘m very aware of the fact that I‘m a different drummer than my predecessors. Something I really wanted to showcase by adding my own vibe to the band‘s sound."

Updates to follow.

(Photo - Stephansdotter Photography)