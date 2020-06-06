SOILWORK Frontman BJÖRN STRID Featured On New Solo Single From DIECAST Guitarist TYLER STROETZEL (Streaming)

The first single from Diecast guitarist Tyler Stroetzel's forthcoming solo album, Dark Verses, features Björn Strid of Soilwork / The Night Flight Orchestra. Check out "Flood The Gates" below.

Dark Verses will be released via Stroetzel's own label, 31 Records. The album also features guest vocalists Brock Lindow (36 Crazyfists), Kirk Windstein (Crowbar / Down), Toby Ductiewicz (Aftershock), Jeff Gard (Death Ray Vision), and J Costa (Thy Will Be Done).

