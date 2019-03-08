SOILWORK Issue European Tour Recap, Release Official Live Video For "Stålfågel"

After their insanely successful co-headlining tour with label mates Amorphis (18 sold out shows) in support of their globally acclaimed new record, Verkligheten, Swedish visionary metallers Soilwork have issued the following statement:



"Verkligheten has been out almost two months now and we keep getting amazed by the recognition it gets. We just finished off a succesful EU tour with our friends in Amorphis, Jinjer and Nailed To Obscurity. Once again we want to thank everyone for attending our shows and making it memorable. To sum up our journey through Europe, we chose to make a live video out of ‘Sålfågel’ as the crowd reaction, when playing it live, was just INSANE!!!



Verkligheten is a new era of Soilwork and we are ready to take this journey with our fans. We cannot wait to get back on the road this summer and bring Verkligheten to life again!!! See you all soon!!!"

Watch the live video for "Stålfågel" below. The clip was shot by Jörg Harms from Black Vision Films and mixed by Tommy Bertelsen and Soilwork's Sylvain Coudret

Verkligheten, as well as accompanying merchandise, can be ordered in various formats (Deluxe Box-Set including Digipack CD, lanyard with lavish metal application (mock missing), metal pin, patch, sticker, signed photo card and poster, Digipack CD + T-Shirt bundle, Digipack CD, black/orange/purple vinyl as well as digital download/stream). To order the album surf to this location.

Verkligheten album tracklisting:

"Verkligheten"

"Arrival"

"Bleeder Despoiler"

"Full Moon Shoals"

"The Nurturing Glance"

"When The Universe Spoke"

"Stålfågel"

"The Wolves Are Back In Town"

"Witan"

"The Ageless Whisper"

"Needles And Kin" (feat. Tomi Joutsen / Amorphis)

"You Aquiver"

Underworld Bonus EP tracklist:

"Summerburned and Winterblown"

"In This Master's Tale"

"The Undying Eye"

"Needles And Kin" (original version)

"Witan" music video:

"Stålfågel" video:

"Full Moon Shoals" video:

"Arrival" visualizer: