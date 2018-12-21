SOILWORK Release Animated Official Video For New "Stålfågel" Single

Swedish visionary metallers Soilwork have released the official animated music video for the brand new song, 'Stålfågel'. Check out the video below.

The song is taken from their 11th album, Verkligheten, set to be released on January 11th via Nuclear Blast. The first edition digipack as well as the vinyl versions will also contain the exclusive Underworld EP, carrying four more songs (see tracklist below). The digipack version will also feature special artwork with lavish foil print.

The song is taken from their impatiently awaited 11th album, »Verkligheten«, which marks their first in more than three years and also the first to feature Thusgaard on drums, who replaced Dirk Verbeuren in 2016.

Also watch the official music video for 'Full Moon Shoals' and pre-order the album here: http://nuclearblast.com/soilwork-verkligheten

Get/listen to the song here: http://nblast.de/SoilworkFullMoonShoals

Soilwork frontman Björn "Speed" Strid is featured in a new inteview with Jake Patton and Metal Wani. The discussion covers a range of topics including musical influences, the inception and meaning of the album name Verkligheten, the different stylistic approaches taken on the album, how the band has managed to endure constant line-up changes, and much more.

On the new album:

"We always aim to surprise ourselves and our fans, and I think that’s why we make so much sense today. We aren’t trying to recreate albums, we’re always developing but there’s always that theme running through our songwriting."

On songwriting for Verkligheten:

"This one was just me and David, which was not planned at all. Normally Sven and Sylvain would write some songs but they never really came up with anything. It’s been really interesting to me to write a song from scratch instead of just getting the demos and adding the vocals and the lyrics."

The album as well as accompanying merchandise is now available for pre-order in various formats (Deluxe Box-Set including Digipack CD, lanyard with lavish metal application (mock missing), metal pin, patch, sticker, signed photo card and poster, Digipack CD + T-Shirt bundle, Digipack CD, black/orange/purple vinyl as well as digital download/stream).

To pre-order the album surf to this location.

Verkligheten album tracklisting:

"Verkligheten"

"Arrival"

"Bleeder Despoiler"

"Full Moon Shoals"

"The Nurturing Glance"

"When The Universe Spoke"

"Stålfågel"

"The Wolves Are Back In Town"

"Witan"

"The Ageless Whisper"

"Needles And Kin" (feat. Tomi Joutsen / Amorphis)

"You Aquiver"

Underworld Bonus EP tracklist:

"Summerburned and Winterblown"

"In This Master's Tale"

"The Undying Eye"

"Needles And Kin" (original version)

"Full Moon Shoals" video:

"Arrival" visualizer:

(Photo - Stephansdotter Photography)